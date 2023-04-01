Indian Army prepared for more female colonels

In the Military Secretary’s branch here, a Special Selection Board has been conducting proceedings in an effort to select more women officers for the Indian Army’s promotion from the rank of lieutenant colonel to the more important post of colonel. This is the second such Board established for women officers to advance to the rank of colonel. According to sources, the Board is considering the overall performance of 20 women officers in order to select six officers. These officers, who date from the 1992 batch to the 2006 batch, are members of the Service Corps and Ordnance Corps of the Indian Army. Out of 244 Lt colonels, 108 were cleared by the first board in January. Their assignments for command have been given. A board of officers chooses officers for colonel rank and higher. The Army will have independent functional units under the command of a colonel-level officer.

The formations and groups of these units, such as brigades, divisions, and corps, which are led by brigadiers, major generals, and lieutenant generals, come next. The task is carried out by the units on the ground. The selection process for command typically takes place after 17 years of service. After 26 years of service, those who are not empanelled receive their time-scale promotion to colonel.