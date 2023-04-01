WHO Advises Booster Dose for Elderly and Vulnerable against COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended booster vaccinations for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. The updated recommendation was issued after a meeting of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and reflects the impact of Omicron and high population-level immunity from vaccination and infection.

SAGE Chair Dr Hanna Nohynek stated that the revised roadmap emphasises the importance of vaccinating those still at risk of severe disease, such as older adults and those with underlying conditions, including additional boosters.

The updated roadmap identifies three priority-use groups for COVID-19 vaccination based on the risk of severe disease and death, vaccine performance, cost-effectiveness, programmatic factors, and community acceptance. The high-priority group includes older adults, people with significant comorbidities, people with immunocompromising conditions, pregnant persons, and frontline health workers.

SAGE recommends an additional booster of either six or twelve months after the last dose for the high-priority group, depending on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.

The WHO stresses that these recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination are time-limited and should only apply to the current epidemiological scenario. These recommendations should not be considered as an indication for continued annual COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Nohynek urged countries to consider their specific context when deciding whether to continue vaccinating low-risk groups, such as healthy children and adolescents, without compromising the routine vaccines crucial for their health and well-being.

India recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll rose to 5,30,876, with nine deaths from various regions.