682,420 Twitter accounts in India promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation banned

Twitter has banned a record number of 682,420 accounts in India between January 26 and February 25 for promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation. The social media platform also removed 1,548 accounts promoting terrorism.

In compliance with India’s new IT rules, Twitter said in its monthly report that only 73 complaints were received from Indian users within the same time period via the company’s grievance redressal mechanisms. Twitter processed 27 grievances related to account suspensions and overturned 10 of them after reviewing the specifics of the situations.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, banned a record number of 45 lakh accounts in India in February, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. A

ccording to the company’s monthly compliance report, between February 1 and February 28, 4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned, of which 1,298,000 were proactively banned before any reports from users.

The report also includes details of user complaints received and the corresponding actions taken by WhatsApp, as well as the company’s own preventive measures to combat abuse on the platform. The spokesperson for WhatsApp said that they will continue to be transparent in their work and will include information about their efforts in future reports.