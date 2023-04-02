IMD predicts thunderstorms to continue in Kerala until Thursday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain accompanied by lightning is expected in isolated areas throughout Kerala until Thursday, April 6th. The IMD has issued an alert for various locations in Pathanamthitta district, warning of rain accompanied by strong winds within the next three hours. The alert states, ‘Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from April 2 to 6.’

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has also issued an advisory to the public, urging them to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. Even if lightning is not visible, people have been advised to move to safe places. The advisory is in place to ensure that people are aware of the potential risks associated with thunderstorms and can take appropriate precautions to protect themselves.