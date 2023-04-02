Kochi youngster claims unjustified assault by police officer

Rineesh, a resident of Kakkanad, has accused an Ernakulam North police station house officer of assaulting him and taking him into custody without any reason. Rineesh alleged that the cop slapped him and beat him with a lathi while he was waiting near the north bridge. However, the police have denied the allegations and claimed that they arrested him due to suspicious circumstances.

Rineesh said, ‘When I was standing near the north bridge, police approached me and enquired about my address. I told them that I’m from Kakkanad. Later, they told me that they want to check my phone. But I refused to hand over my phone. Irked by this, they wanted to inspect me and asked me what was in my pocket. I only carried a headphone. When I was taking it from my pocket, the cop beat me with a lathi and slapped me. I felt dizzy and vomited soon after the slapping. He slapped me so tightly that I felt one side frozen.’

After Rineesh vomited, the police took him to the hospital, and he was released from police custody at 5 pm. Rineesh claimed that when he asked the officials if any case was registered against him, they said he was not booked for anything and that they had taken him to the station without any reason.

However, the police claimed that they found Rineesh at a spot notorious for ganja sales and took him into custody after he refused to hand over his phone and other details.

Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas criticized the police’s actions and questioned the injustice. MLA Uma Thomas visited Rineesh at the hospital and stated that a complaint would be lodged over the incident. Rineesh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.