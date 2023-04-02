Kozhikode textile factory fire likely caused by short circuit or faulty equipment, says preliminary report

On Sunday, the Fire Force unit submitted a preliminary inquiry report on the fire accident that occurred at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode. The incident, which happened on Saturday around 6 am, caused significant damage. As per the report submitted by the Fire Force, either a short circuit or faulty electric equipment triggered the fire accident. However, a detailed report will be submitted on Thursday.

According to reports, the textile group suffered a loss of Rs 4 cr in the fire accident. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip raised suspicion over the incident on Saturday. However, the police and Fire Force assumed that a short circuit might have led to the fire.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of the multi-storey building and engulfed the structure, with a few vehicles parked on the ground floor also gutted in flames, according to police sources. It took 20 units of Fire Force from Malappuram and Kozhikode to control the fire.

Some locals noticed the fire and thick smoke billowing out from the upper storey of the building on Kallayi road on Saturday morning and alerted the fire service personnel. The incident caused the traffic through Kallayi road to be disrupted for hours.