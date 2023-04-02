Suraj Berry becomes Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel as Vice Admiral

According to an official statement, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry has taken over as the new Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy on Sunday. He succeeded Vice Admiral Satish Kumar Namdeo Ghormade, who retired after serving the Navy for over 39 years.

VAdm Berry was commissioned on January 1, 1987, and has expertise in Gunnery and Missile Warfare. As per the statement, he has commanded several ships, including missile vessel INS Nirbhik, missile corvette INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Talwar, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer.

The statement also mentioned his staff and operational appointments, such as Operations Officer of the Mobile Missile Coastal Battery, Fleet Gunnery Officer of the Western Fleet, Defence Adviser to the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and Maldives, Director at the Directorate of Staff Requirements, and Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Director Strategy, Concepts and Transformation at the Naval Headquarters.

VAdm Berry received the Vishisht Seva Medal (Meritorious Service Medal) in 2006 for his services during the Tsunami Relief operations in Sri Lanka/Maldives and the Nau Sena Medal (Navy Medal) in 2015 for his devotion to duty.