Underrated movies you can watch if you are tired of watching same old list of Hollywood blockbusters

Are you tired of seeing the same old Hollywood blockbusters and seeking something different, daring, and thought-provoking? Then, we have created a list of the top 10 movies you might have missed. These films are not your typical Hollywood movies but rather hidden gems and indie darlings, many of which did not get the attention they deserved due to low promotional budgets, poor buzz, or unknown actors. However, these films will make you feel like you have discovered something unique and set you apart from mainstream cinema.

The first movie on the list is ‘The Fall’ from director Tarsem Singh, a visually stunning film that portrays surreal fantasy set in a 1920s Los Angeles hospital, narrated through the imagination of a little girl and an injured stuntman who entertains her with fantastical tales. Next is ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,’ an Iranian vampire-western shot entirely in black and white that follows a lonely vampire roaming the desolate Iranian town streets.

For fans of Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, ‘Only Lovers Left Alive,’ directed by Jim Jarmusch, is a must-see arthouse vampire movie. The film explores the existential angst of two immortals who have been alive for centuries against the backdrop of Detroit and Tangier. ‘The Lobster,’ directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is an absurdly funny dystopian film that portrays a future where single people are sent to a hotel to find a romantic partner. If they fail, they are turned into an animal of their choice. Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, and John C. Reilly star in this unique and quirky film.

‘The Invitation,’ directed by Karyn Kusama, is a slow-burn psychological thriller that keeps you guessing until the end. When a man attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, he begins to suspect that something sinister is afoot. ‘The Endless,’ directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, is a mind-bending sci-fi movie that tells the story of two brothers who return to a cult they escaped years ago. With a cast of mostly unknown actors, this film is a true indie gem.

‘The Witch,’ directed by Robert Eggers, is a slow-burning horror movie that takes place in 1630s New England and follows a family banished to a remote farm. As strange occurrences begin to happen, they suspect a witch living in the nearby woods. This movie is a masterpiece of atmospheric horror with authentic set design and haunting music.

‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,’ directed by Shane Black, is a snappy and hilarious film noir starring Robert Downey Jr. as a petty thief who accidentally lands a role in a Hollywood movie alongside Val Kilmer as a private detective. The two become embroiled in a murder mystery that’s as witty as it is thrilling. ‘Frank,’ directed by Lenny Abrahamson, is an offbeat comedy-drama with Michael Fassbender as a mysterious musician who always wears a giant paper-mache head. The story follows a young musician, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who joins Frank’s band and becomes obsessed with the enigmatic frontman.

Finally, ‘The Guest,’ directed by Adam Wingard, is an intense thriller following a family who invites a charming and charismatic soldier, played by Dan Stevens, into their home after he claims to have served with their deceased son. However, as strange and violent events occur, they suspect he is not who he claims to be. With a killer soundtrack and a pulse-pounding finale, this movie is a must-watch for fans of the genre.