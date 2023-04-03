Detailed investigation assured by CM after train fire leaves him shocked

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was left in shock over the fire incident that took place in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. The incident involved an unidentified man who sprayed petrol at a co-passenger and set him ablaze while the train was moving in Kozhikode. Nine people were injured, and three, including a child, were found dead on the railway track near the site of the attack. Reports suggest that the three were trying to escape from the attacker but met with an accident.

Expressing his concern over the incident, the Chief Minister took to his Facebook page to announce that the police have been directed to conduct a detailed probe into the matter. He stated, ‘A Special Investigation Team will be formed. Police have intensified their search to nab the suspect. The state police chief is supervising the probe.’

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also raised concerns over the safety of train passengers in the state and promised to request the railway ministry to take immediate action to ensure their safety.

In addition, the Chief Minister mourned the death of the three Mattannur natives found dead on the railway track and promised proper medical care to the injured passengers.