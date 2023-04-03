Free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching for students

Increasing the scope of Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) On Sunday, the Delhi government announced that students enrolled in this school will now have free access to IIT-JEE and NEET coaching. The virtual school will also provide career-oriented courses such as coding, digital media and design, finance, and accounting. The Delhi Board of School Education has accredited DMVS as a full-time regular online school (DBSE). It was founded in 2022 and served students from 13 states in its first batch. In these schools, students have been admitted to class IX. After reviewing the work being done at DMVS, education minister Atishi stated that admission to the virtual school for the 2023-24 academic session will begin soon.

She also directed officials to create a five-year strategy for DMVS. Our goal with the virtual school is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive, so that students from all over India can easily participate in large numbers and at their leisure. We launched DMVS last year with this goal in mind. Even though this school is virtual, it provides all of the benefits of a physical institution. Today, students from 13 states, including Delhi, study here, and our goal this year is to expand its reach to more states throughout the country Atishi stated.