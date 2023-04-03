IRCTC announces ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra train’ from April 9

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package named ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra’. The train will start service on April 9. The tour will cover Amritsar, Patna Sahib and Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra.

The special pilgrimage train will have a capacity to carry 600 people will have 11 coaches — 9 Sleeper Class, and 1 Second AC and Third AC category each. Passengers can board from Chandigarh, Ambala, Jalandhar, New Morinda, Beas, Kurukshetra, Delhi stations.

People can visit the website http://www.irctctourism.com for more information.