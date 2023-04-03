KSRTC conductor’s transfer canceled after wearing ‘unpaid for 41 days’ badge on uniform

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has revoked its order to transfer Akhila S Nair, a conductor at Vaikom depot, who protested against the delay in salary payment by wearing a badge on her uniform. The badge indicated that she had been working without salary for 41 days. The Transport Minister Antony Raju revoked the transfer order after considering the report of the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). However, the minister stated that the details mentioned in the badge were incorrect. ‘The KSRTC disburses salary on the 5th of every month. The salary was delayed by only six days, not 41. The transfer was not a disciplinary action,’ he clarified.

Akhila, who has been a KSRTC employee for the past 13 years, was transferred from Vaikom depot to Pala after wearing the badge on March 11. The KSRTC had said that the protest was an attempt to malign the State government. The Corporation conducted an investigation and concluded that her conduct invited disciplinary action as she violated the code of conduct and attempted to malign the government.

Akhila defended herself by saying, ‘I did not intend to defame or disparage the institution. You can’t live without money. Everything needs money. We work for remuneration. When we don’t get it, we have a mental conflict. There is the risk of defaulting loan payments. Monthly salary earners pay all bills at the beginning of the month. I feel ashamed to ask for time.’

Despite the controversy, Akhila’s actions highlight the struggles of many workers in India who face delayed or irregular salary payments.