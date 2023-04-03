New York Times looses its verified gold tag on its Twitter page as Musk launches an attack on the publication

On Sunday, the New York Times lost its verified ‘gold’ tag on Twitter following an attack by Elon Musk, who called the publication ‘propaganda’. The social media platform has introduced new rules, stating that organizations can apply for a new ‘gold’ tick while individuals have to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which incurs a fee.

However, the New York Times has said that it will not pay a monthly fee for verified check mark status on Twitter and will not reimburse reporters for their Twitter Blue personal accounts except in rare instances where it is essential for reporting purposes.

Twitter had announced a few weeks ago that several Twitter accounts would lose their check marks from April 1 as the social media company begins winding down its legacy verified program.

Under Musk’s new system, the New York Times, along with other firms and charities, had already lost its blue tick and was tagged as a verified business account with a gold tick. Organizations that want a verification badge on their handles have to pay a monthly fee of $1,000 for a gold verification tick, while individual handles have to pay $8 a month for a blue tick.

On Friday, Elon Musk defended his pay model for Twitter, asserting that any social media site that didn’t adopt a similar model would fail and be swarmed by bot accounts.