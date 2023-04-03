Over 400 children including 34 girls rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station

On Sunday, a statement was released reporting that a rescue drive, involving Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust, and Prayas JAC Society, had saved more than 400 children, including 34 girls, from the New Delhi Railway Station.

Varun Pathak from the Child Welfare Committee (Bench of Magistrates) stated that the CWC-Mayur Vihar had assisted in the rescue and care of the children.

Of the 402 children who were rescued, 372 were boys and 34 were girls, and all were produced before the CWC for their care and protection. After completing the necessary procedures, the children were sent to child care institutions in the city.

The statement explained that the rescued children included missing children, runaways, and child labourers. The Railway Protection Force Police and Government Railway Police also participated in the rescue operation.