Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region

Port Moresby: A strong earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region early on Monday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 80 km. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.