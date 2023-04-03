The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2 p.m. due to the uproar over the Adani issue

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday after MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties raised a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani Group’s charges.Congress members wore black clothing, while TMC members wore black face masks.

As Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for the laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of the day’s proceedings, they and other opposition MPs began shouting slogans. Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings until 2 p.m. after the papers were laid. The opposition MPs wore black as a symbol of protest in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s removal from the Lok Sabha.