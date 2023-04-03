Two Covid fatalities reported in Kozhikode over a span of 48 hours

In the past two days, Kozhikode district in Kerala has reported two COVID-19 deaths, which has raised concerns about the recent spike in cases. Both victims were admitted to the C-Category section of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The first victim was a 78-year-old man from Malappuram, and the second was an 80-year-old woman from Kozhikode.

The rise in cases has prompted the state health department to issue guidelines for health workers and the public to follow. The guidelines are aimed at preventing the further spread of the virus. A health department official said, ‘The guidelines include wearing masks, social distancing, and maintaining hand hygiene. We have also urged people to avoid mass gatherings, and those with symptoms should get themselves tested immediately.’

As the state tries to contain the spread of the virus, the latest deaths are a reminder of the seriousness of the situation. The public is urged to follow all safety protocols and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the virus.