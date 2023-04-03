Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to officially visit Warsaw, Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, marking one of his few trips outside of Ukraine, which is currently battling an invasion by Russia. Poland, which is a neighbor and NATO member, has been a key ally in Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself and has hosted many Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the international policy office, stated that Zelensky’s visit will be both official and public in nature, and that he plans to meet with Ukrainians living in Poland. During his visit, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and will speak in the historic center of Warsaw to thank Poles for their support of Ukrainians, including hosting refugees and welcoming them into their homes.

Zelensky will also hold discussions with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Prior to visiting Warsaw, Zelensky has visited London, Brussels, Washington, and Paris. In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to create a special fund supporting soldiers and their families fighting in Ukraine.

The decree, which supports the ‘Defenders of the Fatherland,’ was published on the official government website and aims to provide a decent life for soldiers, their children, and partners involved in the Ukraine war. Putin announced the support measure at the Federal Assembly on February 21, a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. He emphasized the need to support families who have lost loved ones and provide them with education and job opportunities.

The fund is designed to provide targeted, personalized assistance to the families of fallen fighters, as well as veterans of the special military operation.