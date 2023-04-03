Unidentified Body of Infant Found Dragged by Dog in Karnataka Hospital Compound

A distressing incident took place on Friday at a district hospital in Karnataka when a newborn child’s body was found lying mangled on the hospital’s compound grounds. The infant’s identity is yet to be ascertained. According to a security guard at the Shivamogga district hospital, he witnessed a dog dragging the infant in its mouth at around seven in the morning. The guard rescued the child from the animal, but the pre-mature baby was already dead. It is unclear if the child was killed by the dog or if the animal was dragging a dead body.

The police conducted an autopsy and filed a case, but the identity of the child is yet to be determined. According to the District Medical Officer, Rajesh Suragihalli, the child wasn’t born or admitted to the district hospital. ‘Three children were born at the district hospital, and they are all safe,’ he said.

The district health department has formed four teams to identify the child, who is said to be a pre-mature delivery at around seven months of pregnancy. Officials are collecting data on pre-mature deliveries on March 30 and 31 from all hospitals and nursing homes in and around Shivamogga. They hope to identify the child within two days.

This incident is tragic, and it is essential to identify the child and bring closure to the family. As the investigation continues, we must ensure that such incidents are not repeated, and the necessary measures are taken to prevent such tragedies.