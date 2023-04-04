Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle Draw: Keralite wins 20 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: A Keralite became millionaire overnight by winning Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle Draw. Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth based in Bengaluru won the grand prize during the Big Ticket’s draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi. He won the prize with his ticket number 261031, bought on March 22.

Another Indian national Suresh Mathan, who lives in Bahrain, won the second prize of Dh100,000. He purchased his winning ticket number 018462 on March 27. Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek won the third prize of Dh90,000, having purchased ticket number 333142 on March 28.