Banks to remain shut on 12 days in June

Mumbai: Banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in next month. The official bank holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for June 2025 showed this.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Overall, the month has a total of 12 listed holidays, including Bakri Id, besides other regional festivals, and the weekly offs. All banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.

Bank Holidays in June 2025 — Check full schedule

June 1 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 6 (Friday) — Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Banks closed in Kerala.

June 7 (Saturday) — Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.

June 8 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 14 (Saturday) — Second Saturday — All banks closed pan-India.

June 15 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 22 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odihsa and Manipur.

June 28 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday — All banks closed pan-India.

June 29 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.