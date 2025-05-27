Signs your periods might indicate these  health issues

The menstrual cycle is closely tied to your hormonal, reproductive, and even metabolic systems, so changes in your period can signal underlying issues. From the colour and flow to the frequency and symptoms, your period can reflect imbalances or health conditions such as thyroid disorders, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), endometriosis, fibroids, or even stress and nutritional deficiencies.

Signs your periods might indicate underlying health issues

1. Very heavy bleeding

If you soak through a pad or tampon in under two hours or pass large blood clots, it could signal fibroids, hormonal imbalances, or blood clotting disorders. In some cases, it may also be a sign of endometrial hyperplasia (a thickening of the uterine lining), or even early-stage uterine cancer. Iron-deficiency anaemia is a common consequence, leading to fatigue and weakness.

2. Irregular periods

Having cycles that are very inconsistent (less than 21 days or more than 35 days apart) may suggest polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid dysfunction, or elevated prolactin levels. Chronic stress and extreme weight loss or gain can also disrupt your menstrual rhythm by affecting ovulation.

3. Missed periods

Missing periods for several months without pregnancy may be a red flag for PCOS, early menopause, or hypothalamic amenorrhea (often caused by stress, over-exercising, or eating disorders). It can indicate that the body is not ovulating properly, which can impact fertility.

4. Severe cramps

Mild cramps are normal, but debilitating pain that interferes with daily life may be a sign of endometriosis, a condition where uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. It can also suggest pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or uterine fibroids.

5. Very light or short periods

Scanty periods may point to hormonal imbalances such as low oestrogen levels, which can affect fertility. It might also be linked to excessive exercise, stress, or being underweight. In rare cases, it can be a sign of premature ovarian failure.

6. Spotting between periods

Spotting when you’re not on your period can be a sign of hormonal imbalance, cervical polyps, fibroids, or in some cases, early pregnancy or miscarriage. It can also be caused by infections or indicate a need to screen for cervical or uterine abnormalities.

7. Changes in period colour

Dark brown or black blood at the start or end of your period is often old blood leaving the uterus. However, consistently dark, thick, or foul-smelling blood could point to an infection or an issue with uterine shedding. Bright red blood throughout may be more typical of a healthy flow.

8. Blood clots in menstrual flow

Occasional small clots are normal, but frequent or large clots (larger than a quarter) can indicate fibroids, adenomyosis (a condition where the uterine lining invades the muscular wall), or a hormonal imbalance that leads to excessive uterine lining buildup.

9. Menstrual cycle shortening or lengthening over time

If your cycles start to get noticeably shorter or longer over months or years, it could signal perimenopause or changes in ovarian function. Such shifts could also indicate thyroid issues or other hormonal disturbances.