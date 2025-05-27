iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India. iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 40,999. The phone is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways. The handset will go on sale in the country on June 3 for all users via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store.

The iQOO Neo 10 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness level, and a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

The dual rear camera unit of the iQOO Neo 10 will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.79 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

iQOO has equipped the Neo 10 with a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management during heavy gaming sessions. The handset is claimed to support 144fps gaming and offers bypass charging. The phone has a night vision mode and a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate for quick inputs during gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port.