India’s PC market grows 8.1 percent in Q1 2025

New Delhi: PC shipments in India witnessed an eight percent surge in the January-March period (Q1) in 2025. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the domestic PC market. A report by market research firm IDC showed this.

As per the latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report by IDC, India’s PC market grew 8.1 percent YoY in Q1 2025. The total shipments of desktops and notebooks, including workstations, touched 3.3 million units in the mentioned period.

Notebook shipments grew by 13.8 percent YoY, while workstations grew by 30.4 percent YoY. The report notes that the desktop category declined by 2.4 percent YoY, while premium notebook shipments grew by 8 percent YoY. The shipment of AI notebooks registered a solid 185.1 percet YoY growth.

HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Asus secured the top five positions in the overall PC market. HP led the market with 29.1 percent share while topping both the consumer and commercial segments. In the commercial segment, HP held a share of 32.7 percent driven by strong demand from enterprises, which witnessed 60.6 percent YoY growth.

Also Read: iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo secured second position with an 18.9 percent market share. The company registered growth in both the consumer and commercial segments by 36.4 percent and 33.8 percent YoY, respectively. Dell came in third with a market share of 15.6 percent and stood second in the commercial segment 22 percent share.

Acer came in fourth with a 15.4 percent market share. The brand registered 7.6 percent YoY growth in the first quarter, driven by strong e-tailer push and increasing offline presence. The company made a 95.5 percent YoY growth in the consumer segment, but witnessed a 21.1 percent YoY decline in the commercial segment.

Asus captured the fifth place with 6 percent market share and a YoY growth of 8.6 percent. The company witnessed 41.1 percent YoY growth in the commercial segment.

According to IDC, the consumer segment surged 8.9 percent YoY in the period, backed by Republic Day sales and a heavy shipment push in March across channels. E-tail channel witnessed 21.9 percent YoY growth, whereas the commercial segment grew 7.5 percent YoY. The commercial desktop category, however, declined 2.5 percent.