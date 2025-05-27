Know all about Ayushman Vay Vandana Card that offers Rs lakh health cover

New Delhi: Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana is a government backed health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card was launched in October 2024 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). It offers free medical coverage for senior citizens. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card under the scheme provides health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for all citizens above 70 years of age.

This health initiative offers comprehensive coverage for nearly 2,000 medical procedures, including pre-existing conditions, with no waiting period.

Any Indian citizen aged 70 or above can apply. Those already covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY will receive this as an additional top-up, effectively doubling their coverage. Even individuals covered by private insurance or other government health schemes are eligible, though they must choose between existing benefits and this new offering.

Key Benefits:

Rs 5 lakh annual health cover

Covers 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities

Includes all pre-existing illnesses from day one

Cashless treatment at over 30,000 empanelled hospitals, including 13,352 private facilities

To claim the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, follow these steps:

Download the ‘Ayushman App’ from the Google Play Store.

Select ‘Login as beneficiary’ or ‘operator’, if applicable.

Enter the captcha, mobile number, and select the authentication method.

Input the OTP, captcha code, and click on Login.

Allow the app to access your device location.

Enter beneficiary details, including Aadhaar and state information.

If the beneficiary is not found, complete the eKYC process by consenting to an OTP verification.

Fill out the declaration form and provide the required information.

Submit the mobile number and OTP for the beneficiary.

Enter details like PIN code and category.

Add family members if needed and proceed.

Once the eKYC is approved, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card will be available for download.

The scheme includes specialised procedures like:

Hemodialysis/Peritoneal Dialysis

Total Knee and Hip Replacements

Cardiology treatments, including PTCA and pacemaker implantations

Stroke and cancer care

Orthopaedic surgeries

Where Can You Use the Card?

Cardholders can access treatment at any of the 30,072 empanelled hospitals under the scheme, including private and public facilities across India.