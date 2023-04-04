Researchers in Britain to develop testosterone patches to help women combat menopause-related symptoms

British researchers are currently creating a testosterone hormone patch that can help women manage symptoms related to menopause. This innovation could be a global first, as it would allow women to access a hormone that is commonly used by men. The patch has been designed to enhance the libido of women experiencing menopause symptoms. After menopause, women’s testosterone production dramatically decreases, leading to issues such as headaches, fatigue, loss of libido, and difficulty focusing. While men have access to several testosterone replacement therapies worldwide, the few available to women come in the form of creams and gels, which are difficult to dose and can transfer to surfaces and clothing.

Medherant, a British company founded by David Haddleton, a chemist at England’s University of Warwick, is developing the testosterone patches for women. According to reports, the company will begin clinical trials to evaluate the patch’s impact on libido after testing it in the coming months. If the trials are successful and the patch receives regulatory approval, it could become the first and only testosterone replacement patch available to women worldwide. Haddleton believes that the patch could significantly improve women’s overall wellbeing and potentially ‘remove needless misery from women’s daily lives.’

The company has raised $3.7 million (£3 million) to fund its clinical trials, and if the product is successful, it could meet an unmet need in the market. Women worldwide are often prescribed products approved for men ‘off-label,’ underscoring the need for a specific formulation for women. The development of the testosterone patch for women aims to address this exact issue.