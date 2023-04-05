13 convicts in Attappady Madhu lynching get 7-year RI, one gets 3-month jail

The Mannarkad Special Court for cases under SC/ST Atrocities Act has pronounced the sentence for the convicts in the Attappady Madhu lynching case. The court has awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment for 13 convicts and a 3-month jail term for the 16th accused. The convicts have also been fined Rs 1 lakh. The first accused, M Hussain, was convicted under Section 304 II of IPC, and the remaining were held guilty for crimes under Section 326 and 367 of IPC, as well as Section 3(1)(d) of the SC/ST Act.

The 16th accused was only held guilty for the offence of ‘assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation’ under Section 352 IPC and was awarded three months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500. Madhu, a tribal man, was beaten to death in 2018 for allegedly stealing food articles in Attappady of Palakkad district.