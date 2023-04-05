2 arrested for flesh trade racket in Navi Mumbai

An official reported on Wednesday that police in this area busted a flesh trade ring and freed two women and a young girl who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. Senior police inspector Atul Aher from the anti-human trafficking cell reported that a man and a woman had also been detained. On the basis of a tip, police set up a trap near a jewellery store in the Vashi area on Monday evening and apprehended the two accused, who had arrived with the victims, he said.The accused attempted to flee when they saw the police, but they were apprehended, according to the official. He said the three victims had been taken to a rescue home. According to the official, a case has been filed against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.