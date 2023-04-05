Actor Kichcha Sudeep to support CM Bommai in upcoming Karnataka polls; to campaign for BJP

As the state of Karnataka gears up for its Assembly polls on May 10, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, also known as Sudeep Sanjeev, has announced his support for state CM Basavaraj Bommai. However, the actor clarified that his support for Bommai did not signify his entry into politics. According to reports, Sudeep’s manager also received a threat letter stating that his ‘private video’ would be released.

During a joint press conference with Bommai, Sudeep announced his support for the BJP, saying, ‘I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him ‘Mama’ with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times.’ He added that he shares a very close family bond with Bommai.

Bommai, who addressed the press conference alongside Sudeep, said that since the actor has announced his support for him, it means he will campaign for the BJP as well. He added that Sudeep’s support gives ‘big strength’ to the party’s election campaign. However, Sudeep also mentioned that he cannot campaign at all the places due to his personal commitments.

Sudeep, who is one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema, has acted in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies. He is best known for his performances in films such as ‘Swathi Muthu’, ‘Kempe Gowda’, ‘Eega’, and ‘Pailwaan’.