Ahead of assembly polls, popular Kannada actors Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan likley to join BJP today: Report

Bengaluru : Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, popular Kannada movie stars, Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) and Darshan Tugudeepa are likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to the party sources, both actors will join the party at 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm at a private hotel in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. ‘They will join the party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders’, sources told ANI. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.