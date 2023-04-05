Amazon recently cut nearly 100 positions in the gaming division

As part of broader layoffs, Amazon.com Inc. fired about 100 workers from its video-game divisions, including Prime Gaming, Game Growth, and the company’s San Diego studio. In a memo to staff members on Tuesday, Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann stated that our resources would be coordinated to support our emphasis on content. We will keep making investments in internal development, and as our projects advance, our teams will also keep expanding. Even with its Crown channel, an entertainment programme on the Twitch streaming service, Amazon has struggled to make the most of its gaming resources. Twitch recently eliminated 400 jobs. Since the division’s launch in 2012, the company has discontinued sales of certain titles and even cancelled some of them.

The only internally developed game that Amazon has ever released is the online role-playing game New World, which saw a sharp decline in player numbers after its September 2021 release. According to Hartmann, the New World team in Irvine, California, will keep expanding. Executive turnover has also occurred in the business’ gaming division. Mike Frazzini, head of Amazon Game Studios, was Hartmann’s immediate predecessor. He retired in 2017. John Smedley, a seasoned gaming executive who assisted in managing the San Diego office, made plans to depart in January.