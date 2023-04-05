Big Cash Ticket: Indian expat wins $100,000

Muscat: Jiyo Thekkiniyath Jacob, an Indian expatriate has won $100,000 at Muscat Duty Free’s raffle draw ‘The Big Cash Ticket’.

Muscat Duty Free had launched the raffle last month. Passengers can enter the draw without travelling through Muscat International Airport. Interested participants could enter the draw by clicking on www.muscatdutyfree.com to purchase as many raffle tickets as they wish to increase their chances of winning. There was also a 10% promotion on purchase of two raffle tickets online.