Govt to Resume Welfare Pension Distribution Starting Mon

The Kerala government is gearing up to distribute two months’ worth of welfare pension starting from Monday, providing a much-needed boost ahead of the Vishu festival. Reports indicate that beneficiaries will receive Rs 3200 as part of the government’s ‘Vishukaineettam’. Finance Minister KN Balagopal confirmed that the government has sanctioned Rs 1871 crore for the welfare pension distribution.

‘The two months’ pension will be given as a token of our commitment to the welfare of our citizens during these challenging times,’ stated Finance Minister Balagopal.

The distribution of various welfare pensions had been interrupted in the state due to the financial crisis faced by the government. In fact, pension for the month of December was only distributed in February. However, with the resumption of pension distribution, the government aims to provide much-needed support to those in need and ensure that welfare benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without further delays. This move is expected to bring relief to many citizens who rely on the welfare pension for their livelihoods.

Overall, the government’s decision to resume welfare pension distribution is a step towards addressing the financial challenges faced by the beneficiaries and reaffirming the government’s commitment to their welfare. The distribution of two months’ pension ahead of the Vishu festival is a welcome move, providing much-needed support during these difficult times. As the government strives to prioritize the welfare of its citizens, this initiative is expected to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.