KPCC Leadership Meet Sees Murali and Tharoor Under Fire of Criticism

During Tuesday’s Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive meeting, veteran leaders K Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor were criticized by attendees for crossing the ‘Laxman Rekha,’ with demands made for the party to restrict their actions. Some members even compared the two leaders to a wild elephant named ‘Arikomban,’ warning that the disunity within the party could negatively impact their chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Anwar Sadath MLA specifically targeted Muraleedharan after the MP expressed dissatisfaction with the KPCC’s treatment of him at the recent centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha. Sadath called for the ‘arimkombans’ within the party to be put in their place.

Pazhakulam Madhu called for unity among the state leaders, saying that internal ‘fights’ between leaders have made it difficult for Congress leaders to connect with voters. He urged them to stand firmly behind Rahul Gandhi.

While KPCC President K Sudhakaran did not respond to the criticisms, opposition leader V D Satheesan scoffed at those who constantly aired complaints, stating that ‘if there is more oil in urad dal fritters, the blame for the same is also on the KPCC president.’