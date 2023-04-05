Maha ATS: Shahrukh Saifi admits to Kozhikode train fire

As per News reports, the suspect in the Kozhikode train fire case, Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday morning, has confessed to the crime. The report also states that his father and brothers are being questioned. The suspect’s mother had earlier reported him missing for six days, and his father confirmed that the shirt found near the railway track in Kozhikode belonged to Saifi. Kerala police have arrived at his home in Shaheen Bagh to conduct further investigations. There are suspicions that Saifi has links to terrorist outfits.

The state police chief, Anil Kant, announced that the suspect would soon be brought to Kerala after being apprehended by the ATS in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Saifi reportedly sustained injuries to his face and head, seeking medical treatment at a Ratnagiri hospital before his capture. The Kerala police arrived in Ratnagiri to take custody of the suspect and conduct further investigations. Nine other passengers were injured, and three passengers, including a child, died in the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train on Sunday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the investigative team for tracking down the accused in a social media post. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, and it will be known only after the suspect is interrogated.