Protesters in Delhi rally against government policies impacting workers and farmers.

Today, several left-wing trade unions held a rally at Ramleela ground in a display of solidarity against the BJP-led central government’s alleged neglect of their basic needs and loss of livelihoods. The Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) organized the Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally.

According to an official statement from the collective, the rally was attended by hundreds of workers, farmers, and agricultural workers from different parts of the nation, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Gujarat. The leaders speaking at the rally warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the workers of the country.

The workers demanded that the government introduce policies that enable access to education, healthcare, and a dignified life for them and their children. The statement further added, ‘The rally was addressed by the leaders of the CITU, AIKS, and AIAWU, who warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the working people of this country against the disregard of their basic needs while showering benefits on the big corporate.’