Question paper leaks are BJP plot to discredit the CM: BRS MLAs

The BRS claimed that recent incidents of question paper leaks pertaining to the TSPSC and SSC exams were part of the BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to defame the state government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and sow discontent among the unemployed, students, and parents. BRS MLAs Danam Nagender, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, Gadari Kishore, and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav stated that they would provide evidence to investigation agencies regarding the BJP’s role in paper leakage. His statement made it clear that the BJP was opposed to filling vacancies in government departments. KCR went ahead with job announcements after ensuring 95% reservations for locals He stated. To sabotage this, the BJP devised a plan to leak the TSPSC question papers. One of the suspects in the TSPSC question paper leak was discovered to be a BJP social media activist. Nagendar explained.

Kishore accused the BJP of being involved in the two-day leak of SSC question papers. One of the accused in the SSC paper leakage case in Warangal was discovered to be a BJP member. We suspect the BJP was involved in the SSC paper leak in Vikarabad. We are collecting evidence He stated. Peddi Sudharshan Reddy stated that the BJP was frustrated with the lack of public support and was attempting to tarnish the image of the CM and the BRS. Inquiries are underway, and all facts will be revealed soon, he said. The BJP will face the wrath of the Telangana people once its role is revealed.