Remaining Amazon employees burdened with additional workload after company fires 100+ workers

In a recent development, Amazon has commenced the layoff process that was announced last month. The tech company has sent out an email to impacted employees, notifying them about the termination of over 100 jobs in departments such as Prime gaming, game Growth, and in the company’s San Diego studio. According to Christoph Hartmann, Amazon’s Games VP, the workload will be transferred to remaining employees to achieve the company’s goals.

Hartmann stated in the memo that the decision was difficult but was taken after evaluating existing projects and keeping long-term goals in mind. ‘The Games leadership team made the difficult decision to eliminate just over 100 roles, while also reassigning some employees to other projects that match our strategic focus,’ he wrote.

Amazon has promised to treat impacted employees with empathy and respect by providing them with severance pay, health insurance benefits, outplacement services, and paid time to conduct their job search. The laid-off employees will also be called for a live meeting where they can discuss and question the changes directly with the authorities.

It is noteworthy that Amazon had laid off 18,000 employees earlier this year, and after completing the first round of layoffs, announced the termination of 9,000 more workers in March. The company has previously stated that layoffs are necessary due to the uncertain economy and future, hence streamlining headcounts to survive during hard times.

Amazon plans to complete the second round of layoffs by late April and has already handed over pink slips in departments such as AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. Hartmann’s words sum up the situation, ‘There is never a pleasant way to share this sort of news, but we are committed to treating our impacted employees with empathy and respect.’