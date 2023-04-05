Sentencing Today in Attappady Madhu Lynching Case

A special court in Kerala is set to deliver the sentencing for the Attappady Madhu lynching case in a few hours. The Mannarkad Special Court had recently convicted 14 individuals for the brutal killing of Madhu, a tribal man, in 2018. Madhu, who was allegedly mentally ill, was beaten to death after being accused of stealing food articles. The accused were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to grievous hurt, and under the SC/ST Act.

The Special Public Prosecutor highlighted the challenges faced during the trial, including witnesses turning hostile, but emphasized the significance of digital evidence in the case. Madhu’s mother expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, particularly the acquittal of two accused and the lack of murder convictions. However, Madhu’s sister expressed gratitude for the conviction of 14 of the 16 accused and stated her intention to appeal against the acquittal of the remaining two.

State Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, K Radhakrishnan, noted that the verdict may bring relief to Madhu’s family and the people of Kerala, and provide some satisfaction.