Top 8 health benefits of watermelon

Healthier Heart

Watermelon contains citrulline, an amino acid that may help move blood through your body and lower your blood pressure. All of the lycopene in watermelon benefits your heart as well. According to research, it may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.

Protects Your Joints

Watermelon contains beta-cryptoxanthin, a natural pigment that may protect your joints from inflammation. Some research suggests that it may reduce your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis over time.

Easy on Your Eyes

One medium slice of watermelon contains 9-11% of the vitamin A you require each day. This nutrient is essential for maintaining the health of your eyes. Food is the best way to get all of the vitamins and minerals your body requires.

Naturally Sweet Hydration

Watermelon is 92% water, so it’s an easy way to stay hydrated. Water is required by every cell in your body. Even a minor scarcity can make you feel sluggish. If you become severely dehydrated, it may become necessary to receive fluids via IV.

Soothes Your Skin

Watermelon’s vitamins A, B6, and C keep your skin soft, smooth, and supple. Melon also makes an excellent face mask due to its high water content. Combine 1 tablespoon watermelon juice and 1 tablespoon Greek yoghurt. Apply to your face and leave on for 10 minutes to remove any dry, dull skin. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.

Boosts Your Workout

Watermelon’s high-water content, antioxidants, and amino acids may help you work out more effectively. It’s also high in potassium, a mineral that may help with cramps in the gym. You can also drink watermelon juice after working out. As long as you don’t push yourself too hard, this could help prevent muscle soreness.

Easy to Digest

If you have a digestive condition such as Crohn’s or colitis, the list of foods to avoid during a flare-up can be lengthy. Watermelon can be added to your “yes” list. Even an inflamed gut can digest its soft, fleshy fruit.

Satisfies Your Sweet Tooth

A cup of ice cream contains approximately 300 calories. The same amount of watermelon can be had for only 45.6 calories. In addition, unlike many other desserts, it is fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free. Furthermore, the water in it will keep you fuller for longer.