UN nuclear watchdog chief meets with Russia to discuss Ukraine power plant

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is currently under Russian control. Grossi had recently visited the plant and was working on a safety plan that would satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow. ‘I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,’ Grossi said on Twitter. ‘This is in everyone’s interest.’ The head of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, also met with Grossi and said that Russia was ready to work on initiatives put forward by the UN watchdog.

Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the plant, and the UN has called for a demilitarized zone around the site. Grossi warned that ‘we must avoid catastrophe’ and expressed hope for an agreement on safety principles between the two nations.