VITEEE 2023 registration closes today; apply at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Vellore Institute of Technology will end the registration process for VITEEE 2023 on April 5, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. According to the official website, candidates who applied between April 1 and April 5, 2023 can book their test date and time beginning April 6, 2023. The entrance exam is set to take place from April 17 to April 23, 2023. The test lasts 2.5 hours and requires candidates to answer 125 questions. Multiple Choice Questions with one mark for correct answers and 0 for incorrect answers. Details about the admit card, the result date, and the counselling schedule will be released later.

VITEEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. Click on VITEEE 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.