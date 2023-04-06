Cause of death of Raquel Welch, an American actress and model revealed

Raquel Welch, a famous American actress, model, and iconic sex symbol of the 20th century, passed away on February 15 at the age of 82, according to TMZ. The cause of her death has now been revealed as cardiac arrest, with Alzheimer’s disease suspected as a possible underlying factor. The information was obtained from a death certificate filed with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which was submitted the day before. Welch died at her home in Los Angeles. Her representative had previously stated that she passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

Welch was a prominent figure and a beauty icon of the 1960s and 1970s, known for her acting talent and stunning looks. She made her acting debut in 1964 in the film A Swingin’ Summer, and went on to play small roles in other films. However, her breakthrough came in 1966 when she starred in the British fantasy adventure film One Million Years B.C., in which she portrayed a prehistoric cavewoman. Her iconic portrayal of a cavewoman in a fur bikini became a defining image of the era.

Following her success in One Million Years B.C., Welch appeared in other popular films such as Fantastic Voyage (1966), Bedazzled (1967), and The Biggest Bundle of Them All (1968). She also showcased her talents as a singer, dancer, and television personality, making notable appearances on various shows. Her passing was mourned by many notable personalities in Hollywood and beyond.

Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Welch on the film Legally Blonde, expressed her sadness on Twitter, describing Welch as elegant, professional, and glamorous beyond belief. Veteran actress and singer Jackie Hoffman also paid tribute to Welch’s beauty, recalling her as a hot commodity during the 60s. Bruce Campbell, known for his role in Evil Dead, shared his fond memories of Welch as a fancy of his formative years.

Raquel Welch’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry, as she was a beloved figure known for her talent, beauty, and glamour. Her contributions to the world of film, television, and entertainment will be remembered and cherished by her family, friends, fans, and colleagues alike. May she rest in peace as her legacy lives on.