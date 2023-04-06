Centre informs LS that no plans to use Aadhaar data for census purposes

The Aadhaar card data will not be used for the census, the Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The office has informed that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for the census, categorically stated Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in a written response to a member’s question. As of the end of February, it had issued more than 136 crore Aadhaar numbers nationwide. In response to queries from Congress member Adoor Prakash, the minister estimated that 130.2 crore people currently have an Aadhaar number, which is more than 94% of the projected population for 2022 after accounting for the estimated number of deaths.

Aadhaar numbers of deceased people cannot be obtained from Registrars appointed by state governments under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, according to the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. The deadline for linking Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar numbers has been extended by the Central Government until June 30 of this year. Taxpayers who have not linked their Aadhaar number to their Permanent Account Number card will be subject to penalties as of July 1 of this year. The PAN of such taxpayers will become inoperative, according to the government, with severe repercussions.