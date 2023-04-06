Information-stealing malware affects eight government entities

An intelligence agency recently informed the affected agencies that Raccoon Stealer, an information-stealing malware that is typically distributed via email, was used to target eight Central government entities, including the Income Tax department and central paramilitary forces. On March 24, the affected agencies received a letter from the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO), a specialised intelligence organisation under the National Security Advisor, informing them of the attack. The Raccoon Stealer malware, which is offered as Malware-as-a-Service, has been monitored and reported on by the NTRO (MaaS). According to the intelligence agency, it is malware that steals sensitive information from infected computers.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes of the Income Tax Department, the pay and accounts division of the Central Public Works Department, the office of the IG of the CRPF, the DG of the NSG, the assistant director (admin) of the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Centre for Social Tech of NCERT, and a joint director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology were among the targets of a malicious campaign, according to the report.