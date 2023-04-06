Positive increase of snow leopard population in Gangotri National Park

Park officials are ecstatic about the encouraging growth in the number of snow leopards in Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand. Only the forests of Sikkim and Ladakh harbour this species of leopard, which is unique to Uttarakhand. In the 2390 square kilometer-large Gangotri National Park, there are thought to be 35 to 40 snow leopards. Authorities from the park and specialists from the Wildlife Institute of India jointly arrived at the figure (WII). Rang Nath Pandey, the deputy director of Gangotri National Park, stated that the previous estimate for 2019–20 only provided a figure in the single digits. The park’s management sets up trap cameras here in the winter to keep an eye on and study the wildlife. These cameras record video that is used to study the behaviour and maternity practises of wildlife. The Himalayan Black Bear, Brown Bear, and Sloth Bear are three additional bear species that can also be found in Uttarakhand, according to Deputy Director Pandey.

A total of 40 trap cameras had been set up by the park administration in the following locations: Kedartal, Gomukh Track, Karchha, Chorgarh, Tirpani, and Nilpani in the Nelang Valley, as well as Bhaironghati and Gartang Gali in the park area. A team from the park administration recently removed trap cameras that had been set up in Chorgarh in the Nelang Valley; one of the trap cameras showed a snow leopard roaming while the other had taken the photo. In order to observe and study wildlife activity, a team from the Wildlife Institute of India installed 65 cameras in the Nelang Valley.