Priyanka Chopra to be next seen with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena

Priyanka Chopra is having a successful year with several upcoming projects, including a Hollywood film titled ‘Heads of State’, which will feature Idris Elba and John Cena and begin production in May. The movie will be directed by Ilya Naishuller, and its story was written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec based on a story by Harrison Query.

The film is an Amazon Studios project, just like Priyanka Chopra’s current project, Citadel, which is a spy-thriller series premiering on April 28 on Prime Video. The show stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as elite agents who have lost their memories after narrowly escaping with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra will also appear in a film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion called ‘Love Again’, releasing in May 2023, and in two other upcoming movies – a Bollywood film named ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Farhan Akhtar and ‘Ending Things’ with Anthony Mackie.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was seen at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas.