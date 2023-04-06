South Indian actor Sudeep Sanjeev announces his support for CM Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Karnataka elections

On Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep, a well-known South Indian actor also known as Sudeep Sanjeev, announced that he will be supporting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Bommai is a member of the ruling BJP party. The news of Sudeep’s support came amidst reports that he had received threatening letters over leaked private videos of him, which prompted him to file an FIR.

While Bommai said that Sudeep’s support means he will campaign for the BJP, Sudeep clarified that he is not entering politics nor is he contesting in the polls. Despite speculations that the actor would be joining the BJP, he made it clear that he is not backing any party. Sudeep has a large fan following in the southern state of Karnataka and is one of the highest-paid actors of Kannada cinema.

Sudeep announced his support for Bommai, citing his affection and respect for the Chief Minister and recalling that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a close bond with his family. He said that there were only a few people who stood by him during his difficult times, and among them, the main person and his loved one is Basavaraj Bommai ‘mama’ (uncle). The actor said that it is his duty and gratitude to support the Chief Minister.

When asked if he would campaign for the Chief Minister or the party, Sudeep said that he would only follow Bommai’s instructions. He clarified that he is there to support a few people because Bommai wants him to, but he cannot campaign for everybody due to human limitations.

Several media reports mentioned that Sudeep had received a series of threatening letters recently that threatened to leak his private videos in public. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru against an unknown person.

Sudeep is a well-known actor who has appeared in movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. He is best known for his performances in films such as Swathi Muthu, Kempe Gowda, Eega, and Pailwaan, and he has also played the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2. He hails from the Shivamogga district and belongs to the Valmiki Nayaka community, the largest tribe in the ST category in the state. His last movie, Kabzaa, was declared a hit at the box office.