50 litres of acid seized from public toilet

A surprise inspection led by Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal resulted in the seizure of approximately 50 litres of acid in a public toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital in central Delhi, officials said on Friday. Maliwal also summoned officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and asked them to appear before the Commission on April 11 with a detailed report on the matter, they said. The inspection was carried out on Thursday night in response to complaints about public toilets for women and girls in various areas of Delhi, they said. Maliwal posted a video to Twitter in which she is seen scolding the staff of the public lavatory after discovering the acid there. The caretaker informed that the acid was being used for cleaning the toilets and is replenished every two months by his seniors. What was discovered during the toilet inspection in Daryaganj last night will astound you. 50 litres of acid were discovered in an open toilet in Central Delhi. Consider how many lives could have been lost. The acid was seized after police were called. Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, We are seeking answers from the MCD, and action will be taken against the perpetrators.