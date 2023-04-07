First batch of women officers to join in May

The Indian Army has assigned the first batch of female officers to its combat stream, which will begin in May. The Indian Army decided to induct women into the Regiment of Artillery in January. According to a source, close to ten of the nearly 40 female officers about to graduate from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai have been assigned to the Artillery.

This month’s passing out parade at the OTA will see trainee officers commissioned into the various arms of the Indian Army. Officers will report to their assigned units after spending some time at home on leave. In January, the Indian Army decided to begin inducting women into combat arms in the near future, beginning with the Regiment of Artillery. According to the Ministry of Defence, the combat employment philosophy of women in the armed forces is an evolving process that is being reviewed on a regular basis.